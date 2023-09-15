BJP issues whip to its MPs to ensure their presence

The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. File pic/PTI

The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence during the upcoming five-day Parliament session from September 18. Party leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session. The government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage during the session. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The special session, which is unusual for its timing, is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new building. The opposition has alleged the government may come out with some surprise legislation. The government has also convened a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties on September 17, a day before the start of the five-day session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

‘Government may deploy dirty tricks’

A day after a tentative list of business for the Parliament Session starting on Monday was announced, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the full agenda has not been revealed and the government may deploy some “dirty tricks” and add more business to the list. “INDIA alliance parties are already speaking. We will speak in one voice not only at the all-party meeting but also during the five-day session.” “The agenda for the special Parliament session has not been announced yet. I say this because, in the list of business they have written a very sinister line... They have written that this is not an exhaustive list of business. So they will be up to dirty tricks and they can add some business last minute” O’Brien said on Thursday.

Congress issues whip on MPs too

The Congress on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of both houses, directing them to be present in Parliament during its special session from September 18 to 22. According to sources, the whip was issued in view of some key agenda that may be brought in during the session.

