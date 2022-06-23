BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga visited the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai and filed an online complaint demanding to register an FIR against the Maharashtra Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, a BJP leader has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Thackeray has violated Covid norms by meeting his supporters. Meanwhile, Bagga visited the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai and filed an online complaint demanding to register an FIR against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Bagga has alleged in the police complaint that since Wednesday morning various news reports came that Uddhav Thackeray has been infected with Covid-19 which senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has confirmed.

After reaching his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted hundreds of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside his residence.

The chief minister left his official residence 'Varsha' along with his family members earlier today after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.

Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence along with members of his family amid slogans of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)