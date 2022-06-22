Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, said Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


Amid political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray but he has tested positive for Covid. That's why I cannot meet him," Nath told reporters.





Thackeray will likely hold a meeting of his cabinet via video conferencing.

No official statement on Maharashtra CM testing positive for Covid-19 is given by the Chief Minister's Office yet.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

uddhav thackeray maharashtra Coronavirus

