Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, said Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Amid political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray but he has tested positive for Covid. That's why I cannot meet him," Nath told reporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Thackeray will likely hold a meeting of his cabinet via video conferencing.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray removes 'Environment Minister' title from Twitter bio

No official statement on Maharashtra CM testing positive for Covid-19 is given by the Chief Minister's Office yet.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.