Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File Pic

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for the virus, an official told PTI.

Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing political turmoil as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with several other MLAs, on Tuesday went incommunicado and appeared to have rebelled against the party, sending the major political outfits into a huddle.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Shinde, who initially refused to talk to mediapersons waiting outside the airport, later said he has 'the support of 40 MLAs'.

