BJP misusing my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘Ravan’ row

Updated on: 04 December,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Agencies |

Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Kharge had said PM asks people to vote “looking at his face... Are you 100-headed like Ravan?”

Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI


Facing flak from the BJP over his “Ravan” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat. “For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their [BJP’s] performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere,” Kharge said in his first reaction to the controversy.


When asked whether personal attacks have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, “The BJP’s and PM’s style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy. I gave so many instances regarding his style of campaigning at all levels of elections, but they are misusing my remark for electoral gains.” Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Kharge had said PM asks people to vote “looking at his face... Are you 100-headed like Ravan?”


