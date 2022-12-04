BJP misusing my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘Ravan’ row

Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Kharge had said PM asks people to vote “looking at his face... Are you 100-headed like Ravan?”

Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Facing flak from the BJP over his “Ravan” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat. “For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their [BJP’s] performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere,” Kharge said in his first reaction to the controversy.

Also read: Three Pakistani policemen killed in 'terror' attack

When asked whether personal attacks have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, “The BJP’s and PM’s style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy. I gave so many instances regarding his style of campaigning at all levels of elections, but they are misusing my remark for electoral gains.” Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Kharge had said PM asks people to vote “looking at his face... Are you 100-headed like Ravan?”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever