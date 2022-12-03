×
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad on birth anniversary

03 December,2022  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad and lauded him as a legendary leader who epitomised courage and scholarly zeal.


Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only president to have to serve two full terms.



"Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomised courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India's culture and also had a futuristic vision for India's growth," Modi tweeted.

