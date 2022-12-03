PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad on birth anniversary

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only president to have to serve two full terms

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad and lauded him as a legendary leader who epitomised courage and scholarly zeal.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only president to have to serve two full terms.

Also read: Maharashtra: 67-year-old Pune man found Zika virus positive

"Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomised courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India's culture and also had a futuristic vision for India's growth," Modi tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.