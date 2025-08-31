Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP MLAs brother lands in trouble for abusive post against Adityanath 6 FIRs lodged

BJP MLA's brother lands in trouble for 'abusive' post against Adityanath, 6 FIRs lodged

Updated on: 31 August,2025 11:23 PM IST  |  Gorakhpur
PTI |

Top

The Facebook post was widely circulated before it was deleted by the family of Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh

BJP MLA's brother lands in trouble for 'abusive' post against Adityanath, 6 FIRs lodged

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

Listen to this article
BJP MLA's brother lands in trouble for 'abusive' post against Adityanath, 6 FIRs lodged
x
00:00

A slew of FIRs were slapped against a BJP MLA's brother in Gorakhpur for an allegedly abusive post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his OSD and a party legislator.

A slew of FIRs were slapped against a BJP MLA's brother in Gorakhpur for an allegedly abusive post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his OSD and a party legislator.

The Facebook post was widely circulated before it was deleted by the family of Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh.



Bholendra's post on Thursday night was allegedly abusive towards the chief minister, one of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, police said.


MLA Mahendra Pal Singh on Sunday distanced himself from his brother.

"We have been living separately for the past 20-25 years. Even the, since we are related, I apologise to the CM and his OSD for my brother's remarks," he said.

The legislator added that it could be a conspiracy by his adversaries to malign him.

Bholendra, he said, may have been "instigated by someone" under the influence of alcohol. The MLA demanded action against anyone found to have "instigated him".

"I have already made my stand clear on this issue. I have also said that a person, who breaks the law, will face the action of the law," Mahendra Pal Singh told PTI.

The BJP MLA added that his brother "did not listen to anyone in the family", and as a result, he had parted ways with him "25 years ago".

"My brother has also insulted me on Facebook earlier," the Pipraich MLA said.

Police said cases have been registered against Bholendra Pal Singh at Cyber Crime police station, Pipraich police station, Ramgarh Tal police station and Khorabar police station. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

yogi adityanath uttar pradesh national news BJP news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK