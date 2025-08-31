The Facebook post was widely circulated before it was deleted by the family of Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh

A slew of FIRs were slapped against a BJP MLA's brother in Gorakhpur for an allegedly abusive post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his OSD and a party legislator.

The Facebook post was widely circulated before it was deleted by the family of Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh.

Bholendra's post on Thursday night was allegedly abusive towards the chief minister, one of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, police said.

MLA Mahendra Pal Singh on Sunday distanced himself from his brother.

"We have been living separately for the past 20-25 years. Even the, since we are related, I apologise to the CM and his OSD for my brother's remarks," he said.

The legislator added that it could be a conspiracy by his adversaries to malign him.

Bholendra, he said, may have been "instigated by someone" under the influence of alcohol. The MLA demanded action against anyone found to have "instigated him".

"I have already made my stand clear on this issue. I have also said that a person, who breaks the law, will face the action of the law," Mahendra Pal Singh told PTI.

The BJP MLA added that his brother "did not listen to anyone in the family", and as a result, he had parted ways with him "25 years ago".

"My brother has also insulted me on Facebook earlier," the Pipraich MLA said.

Police said cases have been registered against Bholendra Pal Singh at Cyber Crime police station, Pipraich police station, Ramgarh Tal police station and Khorabar police station.

