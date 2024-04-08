Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP MLAs demanding discussion on irregularities in DJB marshalled out of Delhi Assembly
<< Back to Elections 2024

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on 'irregularities' in DJB marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Updated on: 08 April,2024 02:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on 'irregularities' in DJB marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
BJP MLAs demanding discussion on 'irregularities' in DJB marshalled out of Delhi Assembly
x
00:00

BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).


The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies.


The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the opposition members to sit down.


As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Goel asked marshals to take them out.

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi india India news national news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK