Amid the Israel-Iran war, BJP termed the West Asia crisis an internal fight for supremacy in the Muslim world, citing Saudi-Iran tensions. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed Congress on the Emergency's anniversary, accusing it of retaining the same authoritarian mindset and placing leaders above the Constitution.

Representational Image. File Pic

Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war situation, the BJP has called the West Asia crisis the Muslim world’s internal fight for supremacy. The crisis in West Asia, including the Israel-Iran conflict, is the fallout of the Muslim world's ‘internal fight for supremacy’, said the BJP on Wednesday. While expressing hope that the issue would soon be resolved peacefully, the BJP went vocal on the issues that have been going on in Western Asia.

As per PTI, “The West Asia crisis is nothing but a fight between Muslim countries for supremacy over one another. One pole of this fight is Saudi Arabia, the leader of the Sunni world, and the other pole is Iran, the leader of the Shia world,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters.

Veteran BJP leader, while referring to the Israel-Hamas war, also stated that “Iran thought that the entire Muslim world would side with it if it raised an ‘emotive issue’ against Israel, but that did not happen.”

“That is why today you are seeing that the Sunni world remained largely silent during the attack on Iran.

Not only this, on the one hand Iran was being attacked, and on the other hand, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir was suggesting that US President Donald Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” he further added.

Moreover, the BJP Rajya Sabha member stressed that India respects the sovereignty of all countries.

While hoping that peace is maintained across the globe, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “We hope that a positive spirit will emerge and the crisis in West Asia will be resolved peacefully soon.”

However, the Rajya Sabha MP, Trivedi, while launching a scathing attack on the Congress over the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, said that the ‘mentality of Emergency’ is still intact in the opposition party.

Trivedi also claimed that the Congress believes in the “objectionable slogan of 'India is Indira and Indira is India'” even today, and leaders like Rahul Gandhi consider themselves above the Constitution.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency in India on June 25, 1975. The 21-month period saw the suspension of civil liberties, the arrest of opposition leaders and the suppression of press freedom.

(With PTI Inputs)