Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP to observe 50 years of imposition of Emergency as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

BJP to observe 50 years of imposition of Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

Updated on: 25 June,2025 01:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi-led government, marking it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' or Constitution Murder Day.

BJP to observe 50 years of imposition of Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

Narendra Modi. Pic/File Pic

Listen to this article
BJP to observe 50 years of imposition of Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
x
00:00

On Wednesday, June 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi-led government, marking it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' or Constitution Murder Day.

As reported by ANI, the posters by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been put up in various parts of Delhi, including near India Gate, to commemorate this significant event in Indian history, as per PTI. 


Today, on June 25, as India marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. BJP, in a very uncanny manner, has put up posters and banners highlighting the period as one of the darkest chapters in India's democracy. 


The BJP is calling attention to what they describe as an assault on constitutional values and civil liberties.

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and remained in effect until March 21, 1977. It was officially announced by then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution, based on the advice of the Prime Minister.

India, during that 21-month period, witnessed suspension of fundamental rights, censorship of the press, and imprisonment of opposition leaders and activists—actions that have since drawn sharp criticism from political and civil rights groups, which made the constitutional values of the country devastating. 

With the 50-year milestone being observed today, the BJP has intensified its efforts to highlight what it terms a "deliberate throttling of democracy". BJP also reiterated their stance to signify that the Emergency was a direct attack on the constitution.

Moreover, the Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the Bharatiya Janata Party president have also launched a blistering attack on the Congress. They claim that the party still continues with the 'Emergency mindset' and is trying to 'murder the Constitution', just like Indira Gandhi did with the imposition of the Emergency.

On Wednesday, the BJP chief and Union Minister for Health, JP Nadda, recalled the Emergency on the day of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', which is celebrated every year on June 25.

JP Nadda, while posting a video on his social media platform X, said that "India is the world's oldest and largest democratic country. There have been some incidents in which there have been efforts to meddle with the fundamental soul of the Constitution. The nation sees it as a dark chapter within democracy. Today, Congress' Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced the end of democracy 50 years ago."

 
The Union Minister said that an excuse of "internal unrest" was put up by the then Congress government, leading to the death of the Constitution, the mindset of which Congress continues to this day.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

BJP Emergency indira gandhi India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK