Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi-led government, marking it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' or Constitution Murder Day.

As reported by ANI, the posters by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been put up in various parts of Delhi, including near India Gate, to commemorate this significant event in Indian history, as per PTI.

Today, on June 25, as India marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. BJP, in a very uncanny manner, has put up posters and banners highlighting the period as one of the darkest chapters in India's democracy.

The BJP is calling attention to what they describe as an assault on constitutional values and civil liberties.

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and remained in effect until March 21, 1977. It was officially announced by then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution, based on the advice of the Prime Minister.

India, during that 21-month period, witnessed suspension of fundamental rights, censorship of the press, and imprisonment of opposition leaders and activists—actions that have since drawn sharp criticism from political and civil rights groups, which made the constitutional values of the country devastating.

With the 50-year milestone being observed today, the BJP has intensified its efforts to highlight what it terms a "deliberate throttling of democracy". BJP also reiterated their stance to signify that the Emergency was a direct attack on the constitution.

Moreover, the Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the Bharatiya Janata Party president have also launched a blistering attack on the Congress. They claim that the party still continues with the 'Emergency mindset' and is trying to 'murder the Constitution', just like Indira Gandhi did with the imposition of the Emergency.

On Wednesday, the BJP chief and Union Minister for Health, JP Nadda, recalled the Emergency on the day of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', which is celebrated every year on June 25.

JP Nadda, while posting a video on his social media platform X, said that "India is the world's oldest and largest democratic country. There have been some incidents in which there have been efforts to meddle with the fundamental soul of the Constitution. The nation sees it as a dark chapter within democracy. Today, Congress' Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced the end of democracy 50 years ago."



The Union Minister said that an excuse of "internal unrest" was put up by the then Congress government, leading to the death of the Constitution, the mindset of which Congress continues to this day.

