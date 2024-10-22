He termed Congress' efforts to reach out election commission after the polls as an act of 'frustration', claiming that it would not make any difference

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal criticizes the Congress saying that the party is unable to understand that the country has completely rejected them following Congress' recent loss in the Haryana Assembly elections, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Khandelwal said "I have said this time and again, the Congress party is not able to understand that the people of the country have completely rejected them and the country is moving ahead very fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Hooda ji should understand that his party has already lost in Haryana and hence if he goes anywhere now to evade his embarrassment, it will not make any difference. The Election Commission has worked very clearly, still if he has made any complaint, then the Election Commission will work within its limits. But overall, this is a case of frustration," the BJP MP added.

Praveen Khandelwal is a member of parliament from Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana administered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, marking his second term as Haryana CM. His council of ministers were also sworn in during the ceremony, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Saini retained the main departments, which include Home and Finance, as cabinet portfolios were allocated to the Council of Ministers. Saini kept oversight of Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town and Country Planning, Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal Investigation (C.I.D.), Personnel and Training, and Law and Legislative departments.

Veteran BJP minister Anil Vij was allocated Energy, Transport, and Labour, and Minister Shruti Choudhry was assigned Women & Child Development, as well as Irrigation & Water Resources.

The Assembly elections in the 99- assembly constituencies in Haryana took place in a single phase on October 5 and the results of which were declared on October 8.

There were 1,031 candidates, comprising 464 Independents and 101 women. Although many exit polls had indicated that the Congress would win, the BJP retained their third term in office by winning 48 seats, while the Congress secured 37 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)