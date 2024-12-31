He further revealed that he had been under medical observation for 10 days following the scuffle

Parliament scuffle

BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sarangi on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the incident that hurt Sarangi during the December 19 altercation with the Congress MPs at the Makar Dwar gate of the Parliament, ANI reported.

After receiving treatment, the BJP MP from Balasore, Odisha, returned to the state and said the medical staff who were caring for him were shocked that his eye had not been hurt after the incident.

As per ANI, Sarangi recalled that Congress MPs, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, appeared on the scene while BJP MPs were peacefully demonstrating that day against the Congress's apparent disrespect for Dr BR Ambedkar, the author of the Constitution.

Sarangi claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who was in front of him, during the argument because no BJP MPs tried to oppose the Congress MPs, causing the LoP to surge through the crowd. Rajput consequently collapsed on Sarangi, whose head collided with the wall's corner adjacent to the Parliament's steps.

He further revealed that he had been under medical observation for 10 days following the scuffle, ANI cited.

"We were protesting peacefully (at the entrance of the Parliament)... During this protest, Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi reached there... Since no BJP MP was trying to resist him, he started pushing everyone himself... He suddenly came near me and pushed MP Mukesh Rajput, who was standing in front of me... He fell on me. My head hit the corner of the wall next to the step of the Parliament... Doctors were surprised that my eye was fine...I had been under doctors' observation for 10 days," the BJP MP said.

While Rajput passed out from high blood pressure during the altercation, Sarangi sustained a serious cut on his forehead. They were later admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), ANI reported.

The BJP accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of physical aggression, calling his actions "goonish." The Delhi police have filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi regarding the incident.

Congress MPs responded by complaining that three BJP MPs had mistreated Rahul, ANI cited.

(With ANI inputs)