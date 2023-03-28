Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhis alleged insulting remarks partys OBC wing plans protest

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'insulting' remarks, party's OBC wing plans protest

Updated on: 28 March,2023 02:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court last week in a criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'insulting' remarks, party's OBC wing plans protest

Representational picture


Bharatiya Janata Party Member's of Parliament, mostly from Other Backward Classes, on Tuesday took out a march from Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk here protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the 'Modi surname' and demanded his apology.


Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court last week in a criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark.



The ruling party's 'OBC Morcha' also announced a campaign between April 6, the party's foundation day, and April 14, B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, against Gandhi's alleged "insulting" remarks against the backward castes and to highlight the "historic" decisions of the Modi government for the community's welfare.


BJP workers will reach out to one crore households across one lakh villages in the country, Morcha president K Laxman told reporters here. BJP president J P Nadda will launch the campaign from Manesar in Haryana, he said.

He said from giving the constitutional status to the OBC Commission, which was "toothless" in the long rule of the Congress, to giving reservation to the community in educational institutions and filling up thousands of backlog vacancies in universities, the Modi government has taken many historic decisions to uplift the community.

Also read: More BJP wins in elections, more protests it will face from opposition: PM Modi

These decisions will help boost their living standards, the senior BJP leader who is also a member of its parliamentary board said.

The OBCs will help Modi become prime minister for a third term after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he asserted, adding that such an atmosphere in the BJP's favour has rattled the Congress, causing Rahul Gandhi to heap caste "insults" on the prime minister.

Last Thursday, Gandhi, a former Congress president, was sentenced to two years in jail by the court in Gujarat after he was held guilty of defamation over his 'Modi surname' remark.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
rahul gandhi congress bharatiya janata party news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK