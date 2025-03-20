BJP murdering democracy, running away from questions in Parliament: Congress

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2025 10:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the BJP must answer on the economic "crisis", social tensions and the "collapse" of the welfare state

K C Venugopal

The Congress on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of "murdering" Parliamentary democracy by disrupting both houses on frivolous issues and finding excuses not to answer questions on their failures.


In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the BJP must answer on the economic "crisis", social tensions and the "collapse" of the welfare state.


"The BJP's modus operandi to murder Parliamentary democracy is simple - pick up a silly, frivolous issue and use it as an excuse to adjourn proceedings. It is the order of the day that the ruling regime itself is disrupting Parliament and not taking up discussions concerning serious Ministries," he said in his post.


"As a responsible opposition, we have repeatedly agreed to discussions instead of disruptions, but the government itself is scared of answering difficult questions about their failures and discuss even matters related to important Ministries," Venugopal said.

"The BJP must answer for the mounting economic crisis, increasing social tensions, and the collapse of the welfare state - it cannot run away," he said.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned without transacting any business after a row over DMK members protested wearing T-shirts with slogans on delimitation inside both houses.

