Kharge asked whether the BJP leaders will demolish structures, such as the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar or Char Minar, which were constructed by Muslims

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the top BJP leadership on Sunday of attempting to divide the society by holding surveys at every mosque in the country and said by doing so, the saffron party is disregarding the advice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a huge rally organised by a federation of Dalits, minorities, tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBC) at the Ramlila Maidan here, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting people stay united or safe by allowing such surveys.

He also asked whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will demolish structures, such as the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar or Char Minar, which were constructed by Muslims.

Kharge's remarks came in the wake of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where a survey is being conducted at a mosque to ascertain whether a temple existed there years ago.

The Congress president also gave a call to Dalits, minorities and OBC communities to remain united as only then will they be able to achieve their goals of protecting the Constitution, democracy and their rights.

"We have to remain united at all costs. Modiji is not leaving any stone unturned to harm this unity and trying to divide the society and even castes," he alleged.

Calling for unity among the downtrodden, Kharge alleged that Modi is against common people as he hates them, adding that "our fight is against that hatred and that is why political power is important".

"A (court) judgment was given, which has opened a Pandora's box in the country. Now, surveys are being conducted everywhere, finding temples underneath mosques. Voices are growing in this regard. But in 2023, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat had said 'our aim was to construct a Ram temple and we should not find a Shivalay under every masjid'," the Congress chief said.

He said a law was enacted in 1991 to maintain the character of religious places in the country and wondered why the BJP is trying to violate that.

"We are all one and that is what you want. Narendra Modi says 'ek hai to safe hain', but they are not letting anyone remain safe. The truth is that you are the one who are dividing us," Kharge said.

"Your leader is saying that now that the Ram temple has been constructed, there is no need to find a Shivalay in every masjid. Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah are not listening to their own leader, with whose support they have got power.... I feel Mohan Bhagwat says certain things in public but does not say anything to BJP leaders. That is why I feel they are double-faced," he said.

"When those associated with the BJP-RSS are saying such things, then why is a dispute being created in the name of a survey?" he asked.

Kharge alleged that while the BJP talks of morality, it repeatedly indulges in immoral activities.

"The BJP is stealing your votes through EVMs (electronic voting machines) and even stealing MLAs like in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The BJP is stealing elected governments and also your pensions. Farmers sitting at the border (of Delhi) seeking a legal guarantee on the MSP (minimum support price) for crops were driven away and crushed after being beaten up," the Congress chief said.

"The BJP is taking away your rights. The soul of democracy lies in free-and-fair elections. We are only demanding fair elections and that votes are not stolen. We have received complaints from across the country as thousands of votes are cast in an hour. There are battery issues as well in EVMs. That is why it is important to hold on to democracy and a caste census will also happen when you have power," he said.

Kharge said a caste census has started in Telangana and Karnataka, and wherever the Congress is in power, such surveys have commenced, but the BJP is not doing the same in the states ruled by it.

"Whosoever hurts the country, we will fight against them irrespective of their caste or creed. We will protect the Constitution and democracy in the country at all costs.

"The Red Fort was constructed by Muslims. Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal Char Minar, Gol Gumbaz were also constructed by Muslims, why don't you break those down?" he asked.

Congratulating those present at the historic Ramlia Maidan, Kharge said, "This rally is a symbol of unity in diversity." "In the last 11 years, the BJP has continuously tried to weaken the Constitution, constitutional institutions and democracy. Attempts were made to suppress the voice of the opposition. Restrictions were imposed on the media. Journalists were put in jail. BJP leaders openly started demanding 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha) to change the Constitution," he said.

Calling for unity among the lower classes, the Congress chief urged them to be awakened to fight for their rights, saying, "Till the time there is no unity, you will not be able to succeed. If we remain divided and not united from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Bengal to Gujarat, we will not achieve anything." He said different organisations are seeking to protect the Constitution. If the Constitution is protected, then only the citizens will survive, Kharge asserted.

"We have to protect democracy. If democracy is not protected, your 'hissedari' (share) will not increase," the Congress chief said.

