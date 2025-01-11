Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP questions AAPs excise policy after CAG report projects loss

BJP questions AAP’s excise policy after CAG report projects loss

Updated on: 12 January,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday accused the BJP of fabricating false allegations against the Delhi government and dismissed the party’s claims about a CAG report as “manufactured and baseless”.

BJP questions AAP’s excise policy after CAG report projects loss

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
BJP questions AAP’s excise policy after CAG report projects loss
x
00:00

The CAG has projected a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government’s excise policy, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has not tabled the report in the assembly to hide its misdeeds, the BJP claimed on Saturday.


AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday accused the BJP of fabricating false allegations against the Delhi government and dismissed the party’s claims about a CAG report as “manufactured and baseless”.


Responding to the BJP’s claims about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Kakkar alleged during a press conference here that the report presented by the BJP was not authentic and had neither been seen by key stakeholders, including the chief minister and the LG, nor listed on the CAG’s official website. 


“The report they are showing is fake and manufactured in their office. It holds no credibility. This is the same strategy the BJP uses repeatedly to mislead people with false allegations,” Kakkar said. Referring to previous allegations levelled by the BJP, including those in the liquor policy case, Kakkar claimed even the Supreme Court had dismissed their claims as baseless.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal bharatiya janata party delhi delhi elections india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK