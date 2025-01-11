BJP questions AAP’s excise policy after CAG report projects loss

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday accused the BJP of fabricating false allegations against the Delhi government and dismissed the party’s claims about a CAG report as “manufactured and baseless”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The CAG has projected a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government’s excise policy, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has not tabled the report in the assembly to hide its misdeeds, the BJP claimed on Saturday.

Responding to the BJP’s claims about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Kakkar alleged during a press conference here that the report presented by the BJP was not authentic and had neither been seen by key stakeholders, including the chief minister and the LG, nor listed on the CAG’s official website.

“The report they are showing is fake and manufactured in their office. It holds no credibility. This is the same strategy the BJP uses repeatedly to mislead people with false allegations,” Kakkar said. Referring to previous allegations levelled by the BJP, including those in the liquor policy case, Kakkar claimed even the Supreme Court had dismissed their claims as baseless.

