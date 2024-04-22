West Bengal Chief Minister alleges threat to safety amidst escalating political tensions

Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article BJP targeting me, Abhishek, we are not safe: Mamata Banerjee x 00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP is targeting her and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and they do not feel safe. Her allegation came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that there would be a “big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party’s conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal,” she said, while addressing an election rally in Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in favour of party candidate and state minister Biplab Mitra.

Responding to Adhikari’s remark, the TMC supremo said, “There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us.” “We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in PM Care Fund and ‘jumla’ of crediting R15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account. He only peddles falsehood,” she said.

‘Country punishing Congress for its sins’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is punishing the Congress for its “sins” and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election. “In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong,” Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district. He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

‘Democracy will end if BJP come back’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that if “Modi-Shah sarkar” comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country. Targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah, Kharge further claimed that they will also scrap the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. “If you want to keep alive the Constitution, the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its ‘panja’ (hand) symbol,” Kharge said.

Rahul to miss INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was set to participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, will not be able to attend as he took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be attending the Ranchi rally, party leader Jairam Ramesh said. “Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present,” Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever