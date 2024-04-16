Breaking News
Mamata slams poll panel for favouring BJP
Mamata slams poll panel for favouring BJP

Updated on: 16 April,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Alipurduar
Agencies |

While addressing a rally at Alipurduar, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of removing the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Murshidabad at the behest of the BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File pic

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Election Commission for “favouring” the BJP and threatened to go on a hunger strike outside the Commission if there is a single riot in the state. While addressing a rally at Alipurduar, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of removing the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Murshidabad at the behest of the BJP.


“Even today, just based on BJP’s instructions, the DIG of Murshidabad was changed. Now, if there are riots in Murshidabad and Malda, the responsibility will lie with the Election Commission. The BJP wanted to change the police officers to trigger riots and violence. If there is even one riot, the ECI will be responsible as they are looking after law and order here,” she said.


