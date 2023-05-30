BJP to begin month-long outreach campaign with PM Modi's address in Rajasthan's Ajmer

In a first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark its nine years in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Wednesday address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo/AFP

The state goes to polls at the end of this year.

The BJP party leaders said that Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to the holy town of Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and visit the ghats, PTI reported..

He will then travel by helicopter to Kayad Vishram Sthali on the Jaipur road to address the rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally.

The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali.

Of these 45 assembly seats, 21 are held by the Congress, 19 by the BJP, three by independents and two by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Over the past few weeks, Modi has also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi.

This BJP event comes soon after the Congress leadership at the Centre held discussions with Gehlot and Pilot in an effort to patch up their differences ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

The party claimed that the two leaders agreed to fight the elections unitedly.

BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states already to mark Modi's nine years as prime minister.

The PM's rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign. (With inputs from PTI)