Rajasthan: 8 killed, 26 injured after tractor trolley falls into gorge in Jhunjhunu

Eight devotees lost their lives and 26 others were injured after a tractor trolley, while returning from Mansa Mata Temple, fell into a 100 feet gorge in Jhunjhunu, said a police official.

All the injured were rescued with the help of locals and rushed to nearby hospitals in Paunkh and Udaipurvati where eight were declared dead, informed Collector Dr. Khushal Yadav, Jhunjhunu.

26 of the injured have been referred to Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur for better treatment.

"Yesterday at around 6:30 pm, we received information that a tractor trolley going towards Mansa Devi overturned and many people were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital while 8 people died in the incident. The devotes are of the Rajivpura and Manakasas villages of the district," said Collector Dr Khushal Yadav.

On receiving the information state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha first reached CHC Udaipurwati and later went to Sikar to inquire about the well-being of the injured.

Gudha also announced an assistance of Rs one lakh each from his side to help the families of the deceased.

