Rajasthan: Toddler raped in Baran, accused detained

Updated on: 12 May,2023 04:05 PM IST  |  Kota
PTI |

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped by a 30-year-old man known to the minor's family in a village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday.


The accused Sonu Banjara (30), who was absconding since the alleged incident on Thursday evening, was detained on Friday morning, a senior police officer said.



According to police, the girl was playing outside her house when Banjara, who lived nearby, took her to his house. He raped her there and then fled the spot.


When the child reached her home, her parents found injuries on her body and took her to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that after receiving primary care, she was referred to Jay Kay Lon Hospital in Kota.

The minor's condition was stable on Friday morning, he added.

Based on a complaint by the minor's father, police lodged a case against Banjara under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Police said the family members had spotted the girl being taken by the accused around in the evening but did not object as they knew him personally.

A dog squad and a forensic team have visited the spot to collect evidences, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Kumar Choudhary have ensured swift action in the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

