Rajasthan: 3 children die due to suspected food poisoning in Nagaur

Three children died due to suspected food poisoning in Nagaur district of Rajasthan in the past three days, official said on Monday.

They lived in the same colony on Merta Road.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Nagaur Dr Mahesh Sharma said three-and-a-half-year-old Laxmi felt stomach pain on Monday and died at her residence.

Rooparam died in Ajmer's JLN hospital on Saturday night while Sarita (13) died on the way to a hospital in Jodhpur on Sunday, he said.

"The exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report. Their houses are located nearby and they had gone to a marriage function four-five days back. Also, they used to have candies from a roadside vendor. Food samples from their houses have been collected," he said.

