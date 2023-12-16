To pay tribute to Vajpayee's poetry, creative programmes will be organised at every booth. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is one of the six booth-level programmes run by the party

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. File Pic

Listen to this article BJP to organise several events on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Dec 25 x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, celebrated as Good Governance Day, reported news agency ANI.

On the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, various programmes will be organised across the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always pay floral tributes at the Atal Memorial, reported ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has asked party officials and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister, reported ANI.

To pay tribute to Vajpayee's poetry, creative programmes will be organised at every booth. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is one of the six booth-level programmes run by the party, reported ANI.

At every booth, there would be a discussion about the government's schemes, achievements and good governance among the beneficiaries, reported ANI.

In every district, there would be a discussion on the schemes and achievements of the Central Government, the BJP-ruled state governments, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a campaign is ongoing in the Namo App on "Developed India Brand Ambassador" with the aim of inspiring people to become ambassadors of 'Developed India' and inspire others to do so, reported ANI.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services through good governance. The day is celebrated to make sure that the country's residents are treated fairly by the government and that they receive the advantages of various government services, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a memorial programme will be held at the Scientific Convention Centre on December 24 -- the eve of the late leader's birth anniversary.

It is being organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who is also the Foundation's Chairperson, said: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the function whose theme would be Atal Geet Ganga."

He told reporters that the highlight of the cultural programmes would be poem recital by Kumar Vishwas.

“Senior citizens and dignitaries who have contributed to the society will be felicitated on the occasion,” Pathak said, adding that a seminar on Vajpayee’s life would also be held.

Senior BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, will attend the event that will see participation from various units of the party.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

(With inputs from ANI)