BJP tweets video clip of Rahul Gandhi's speech to mock his slip of tongue on 'satyagrah'

Updated on: 26 February,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

Gandhi, however, immediately corrected it and said it means never leave the path of "satya" (truth)

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh shared a clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's slip of tongue during a speech on the last day of his party's 85th plenary session in which he described 'satyagarh' as the route to "satta" (power).


Gandhi, however, immediately corrected it and said it means never leave the path of "satya" (truth).



Former minister and state BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat tweeted the clip and asked Gandhi to learn the meaning, pronunciation and expression of 'satyagrah'.


Gandhi in his speech said, "Mahatma Gandhi talked about satyagrah. What is its meaning? Satyagrah means never leave the route to 'satta' (power)."

He, however, corrected it immediately and said, "Sorry, it means never leave the path of truth. There is a new word for the RSS and BJP."

"We (Congress) are satyagrahi and they are 'sattagrahi'. They can do anything for power. They can collude with anyone and bow down before anyone for power. This is their truth..," Gandhi claimed.

Mocking Gandhi, Munat tweeted, "Learn the meaning, pronunciation and expression of Satyagraha @RahulGandhi ji! Don't teach us! @BJP4India has done satyagraha against the policies of Congress for many years along with the people of the country. What was on your mind, by mistake it came out through your words..Congress has only one mantra 'never leave the path of power'."

The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

