×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP using police district administration to threaten Samajwadi Party workers Azam Khan

BJP using police, district administration to threaten Samajwadi Party workers: Azam Khan

Updated on: 27 November,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Bareilly (UP)
PTI |

Top

'Police broke doors of 50 houses and picked up innocent people from road. They did not even spare my wife, who is a former MP, and used unparliamentary language for her,' Khan alleged

BJP using police, district administration to threaten Samajwadi Party workers: Azam Khan

Azam Khan. File Pic


Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has alleged that BJP is using police and district administration officials to threaten SP workers campaigning for the Rampur Sadar Assembly by-election.


"Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary and Chandrashekhar Azad are going to come here to campaign for the bypoll. But they need not to, as elections are not going to take place in the district," he said in a press conference in Rampur on Saturday.



"When Akhilesh Yadav comes here, I will ask him to request the Election Commission to declare the BJP candidate as the winner," he added.
He also alleged that the SP workers are being "threatened" and "atrocities" are being meted out to them at the hands of police and district administration.


"Police broke doors of 50 houses and picked up innocent people from road. They did not even spare my wife, who is a former MP, and used unparliamentary language for her," Khan said.

Also Read: AAP will win Gujarat assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal

He alleged that besides others his wife - Tazeen Fatma - has also been warned not to come out of the house.

"Asking for votes for my party candidate is my right," Khan said, adding that he has video footage of "police atrocities", which he will not share with the media as then the court will not consider it as an evidence.

The bypoll will be held on December 5.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Khan after his conviction by a court in a 2019 hate speech case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh news Azam Khan samajwadi party india bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK