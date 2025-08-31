Around 3 pm, a large number of BJP workers, including members of the party's Mahila Morcha, gathered outside Tilak Hall in the Congress office, shouting anti-Congress slogans and vowing to surround the premises, officials said

A tense situation prevailed outside the Congress office on Meston Road in Kanpur on Sunday when BJP workers staged a protest over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, police said.

About 3 pm, a large number of BJP workers, including members of the party's Mahila Morcha, gathered outside Tilak Hall, the Congress office, shouting anti-Congress slogans and vowing to surround the premises, officials said.

In response, Congress workers armed with sticks assembled in and around the office, raising fears of a possible confrontation, they added.

"Sensing trouble, the area leading to the Congress office was barricaded and an adequate police force was deployed," Additional DCP (East) Anjali Vishwakarma said.

Heavy police presence was maintained to avert any untoward incident, she added.

"No one entered the Congress office premises, and no injuries were reported. After nearly half an hour of sloganeering, BJP workers dispersed peacefully. The situation is completely normal, and law and order have been maintained," the officer said.

The saffron party has come down heavily on the Congress, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Darbhanga town on August 27.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

