Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday said he was seeking support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, and added that he was ready to meet the BJP leadership if permitted, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, Reddy emphasised that he wanted this election to be “one of the most decent and fair polls” India has witnessed in recent years. He also questioned the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that being in majority does not give anyone the licence to act arbitrarily.

“I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha requesting that my candidature be considered on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP’s top brass if it allows me to do so,” he said.

Criticising the SIR, Reddy asked what the “intensive exclusion” meant as part of the exercise.

“There can be a special revision. Nobody disputes that electoral rolls should be updated and names of those not eligible should be struck off, but what is this intensive exclusion? Democracy is not merely about votes; being in majority does not empower anyone to do anything,” he stated.

He further alleged violations of the Constitution, which he described as a ‘Triveni Sangam’ (confluence of three rivers), saying that its history, text, and structure must be understood.

“The Constitution speaks of equality and justice – social, economic, and political – and upholds the values of fraternity and individual dignity,” he added.

Reddy also criticised the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had been tortured and his dignity undermined.

“Elected representatives are custodians of people’s trust. What happened to the faith and trust reposed in Hemant Soren and his cabinet colleagues when he was incarcerated for no valid reason?” he asked.

The INDIA bloc vice-president nominee said that constitutional functionaries involved in Soren’s arrest were responsible for violating his dignity and must take responsibility. The CM had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

Soren was released on June 28, 2024, after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail, noting that he was not guilty and there was no likelihood of an offence being committed while on bail.

On Saturday evening, Soren extended his best wishes to Reddy for the vice-presidential election via a post on X.

“Today, in Ranchi, we met the INDIA alliance's candidate for the vice-presidential position, the esteemed Shri Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy Ji. Congratulations, best wishes, and greetings for the upcoming election. Protection of democratic and constitutional values is paramount,” Soren said.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju tweeted: “Today, in Ranchi, I met with CM Hemant Soren along with the INDIA alliance VP candidate, Shri Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy Ji, and participated in a joint press conference. CM Hemant Soren Ji extended support, congratulations, and best wishes to him for protecting democratic and constitutional values.”

Reddy said the vice-presidential election was not about victory or defeat but “a fight for principles,” and affirmed that he had support from INDIA bloc MPs. He expressed concern over what he called “new challenges facing democracy” and criticised political parties for overstepping constitutional limits once in power, reported PTI. He also warned against “new commentary and new narratives” undermining democratic institutions, noting that “there is no provision for a whip in this election.”

Reddy also condoled the demise of Shibu Soren, father of Hemant Soren and JMM founder, recognising his lifelong work in carving out the state of Jharkhand.

The stage is now set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition candidate Reddy in the September 9 vice-presidential election, being described as a “south versus south” battle, with both candidates hailing from southern India. While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana.

(With PTI inputs)