Pratul Shah Deo (Pic/x)

Amid the awaited cabinet expansion in Jharkhand, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on Tuesday attacked the ruling alliance and claimed that it's has been six days since the Chief Minister took oath but they haven't even created a common minimum programme for the state's public, ANI reported.

"In Jharkhand, the ruling alliance has 56 MLAs... None of the MLAs are there who haven't claimed (to be the minister). Congress even claimed that they would get the deputy CM post. It's been 6 days since the CM has taken oath and the common minimum programme (of ruling alliance) is yet to be decided, else they are discussing which party will have maximum minister...." Deo told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Meem Afzal showed hope that the long-awaited cabinet expansion in the state would be completed prior to December 9, after discussions between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Cogress.

"The discussion between the leaders (JMM and Congress) will take place in next one or two days after it were delayed due to weekend and the Parliament session. It (cabinet expansion) should be done before December 9. I think it should be decided before December 9," the Congress leader said, ANI cited.

"The Congress party does not have any demands. It is already clear," Afzal added, responding to a question.

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh also said that a decision regarding the cabinet expansion will be made very soon.

Responding to a query about the Jharkhand government cabinet expansion, the JMM leader said, "Everything will be done. You will witness (the cabinet expansion), and you will very soon get information on every issue."

When questioned further, he clarified, "There is no kind of resentment (between the leaders of the alliance)."

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also shared his views on this matter, saying that Congress will hold dialogues with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on the issue of cabinet berths, ANI cited.

"In two to three days, the cabinet berths of the Jharkhand government will be announced. We (Congress) will hold discussions with JMM and decide on the cabinet berths," he told ANI.

"First, questions were raised on the distribution of tickets followed by the distribution of seats. But we had said that the alliance would get a better mandate, and the results are in front of you," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took office on November 28 after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, reacting to the surveys that are conducted at some religious places on court orders, he said "...The surveys that are being conducted - it's all on the orders of the Courts. It's not being done on administrative orders... We think that these are being done to undo the historical wrongs", ANI cited.

(With inputs from ANI)