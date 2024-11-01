PM Modi emphasised the Congress's history of making empty promises, citing their unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday, November 1, criticised the Congress for failing to deliver on its promises in Karnataka and urged the public to remain vigilant against the party's false claims, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi highlighted the Congress Party's history of making empty promises, citing unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in various states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," PM Modi posted on X.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, PM Modi stated that the Congress' promises in these states remain unfulfilled, which he described as a grave deception of the people.

"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today — Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana — the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," he said.

According to ANI, PM Modi further alleged that the Congress is preoccupied with intra-party politics in Karnataka, noting that government workers in Himachal Pradesh are not receiving their salaries on time and that farmers in Telangana are still waiting for the promised waivers.

"In Karnataka, Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to roll back existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, the salaries of Government workers are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances which were never implemented for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works," he said.

PM Modi urged citizens to be 'vigilant'

PM Modi urged citizens to be "vigilant" against the Congress' culture of making false promises, emphasising that the people of Haryana have already rejected its lies and opted for a "stable, progressive, and action-driven" government.

"The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven. There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress!" he posted on X.

PM Modi's statement comes after Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge meted out advice to the party units headed for polls, cautioning them to announce guarantees on the basis of their budget.

According to ANI, Kharge urged for careful consideration and warned that an unplanned approach could lead to financial difficulties and negatively impact future generations.

During a press conference, he underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that if the government fails to deliver on its commitments, it could result in a bad reputation and hardships for the community.

Kharge said, "In Maharashtra, I've said that they shouldn't announce 5, 6, 10 or 20 guarantees. They should announce guarantees based on budget. Otherwise, there'll be bankruptcy. If there's no money for roads, everyone will turn against you. If this government fails, the future generation will be left with nothing but a bad name. They'll have to live in exile for 10 years."

Kharge's statement came after the Congress government in Karnataka suggested that it could review the Shakti scheme, which ensured free bus transport for women.

(With ANI inputs)