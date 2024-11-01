There were discussions within the Congress government in Karnataka about potentially reviewing the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus transport for women. However, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy later clarified that there would be no review or stoppage of the scheme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has called for an apology from Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the ‘Shakti scheme’ on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

Prasad stated that this marks the first time Congress has acknowledged misleading the public.

During a press conference in the national capital, Prasad said, "The Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted that we should make an announcement for only those items for which we have budgetary provisions and financial availability...Has the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge taught this lesson to Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is an expert in making announcements, and he keeps doing it.”

Prasad pointed to recent developments in Himachal Pradesh, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu instructed state government employees not to take their salaries.

"What about their announcements and promises in Himachal Pradesh? However, the CM there has asked state government employees not to take their salaries. They were also planning to impose a tax on toilets as well but had to withdraw the decision following a row over it," he added.

He cited Karnataka, where Congress had promised five guarantees but is now reconsidering aspects of the free bus scheme (Shakti).

"They just make announcements and fool the public for the sake of votes and then they don't implement their promises...In Karnataka, they (Congress) announced five guarantees. Today, they are talking about reviewing the free bus scheme (Shakti)...BJP always fulfils the promises that we make," he said.

He further claimed that Congress has finally admitted through its president that it has attempted to deceive the public.

"For the first time, Congress has accepted that they have misled the public...Will Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge apologise for what is happening in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh?... The INDI alliance will do the same in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and mislead the public...Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," the BJP leader said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun Kharge had advised Congress units preparing for elections to make guarantees based on their budgetary constraints.

He emphasised fiscal responsibility, warning that unplanned announcements could lead to financial difficulties and harm future generations.

Kharge stated, "In Maharashtra, I've said that they shouldn't announce 5, 6,10 or 20 guarantees. They should announce guarantees based on budget. Otherwise, there'll be bankruptcy. If there's no money for roads, everyone will turn against you. If this government fails, the future generation will be left with nothing but a bad name. They'll have to live in exile for 10 years."

This statement followed discussions within the Congress government in Karnataka about potentially reviewing the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus transport for women.

However, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy later clarified that there would be no review or stoppage of the scheme.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also addressed the media, asserting that his previous comments were misinterpreted.

He said, "Karnataka guarantee model is a model for the entire country. BJP and other parties are also adopting it and we are proud that we could implement that and we could deliver that. The people of Karnataka and the country are very happy with our model."

In his press conference, DK Shivakumar further said, "Whatever our elders say we follow that. My statement was twisted. A few have suggested is what I have said. There is no question of closing the schemes. I had just said that we will discuss it. But the BJP just wants to do politics. They have nothing to do better."

(With inputs from ANI)