A total of 47,392 centenarians are among the more than 9.7 crore citizens in Maharashtra who are eligible to vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, according to Election Commission data, reported news agency PTI.

As per the figures shared by state Chief Electoral Officer, there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, while the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and above (oldest at 109), stood at 47,392, reported PTI.

The state has 9,70,25,119 registered voters - 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women and 6,101 of the third gender, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Nominations of 7,994 candidates across 288 assembly seats found valid

The nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20, were found valid after scrutiny, election officials have said.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of 921 candidates were found invalid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The process of filing nominations by candidates began on October 22 and ended on October 29. The papers submitted by contestants were scrutinised on October 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), are the main contenders for power though smaller parties and independents are also in the poll fray.

Foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore seized from car in Mumbai

A Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission and police have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car here, an official said on Thursday.

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the November 20 assembly elections.

The car was intercepted on suspicion at Marine Drive in South Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

Currency notes of various countries including US dollars and Singapore dollars were found inside, he said.

The person who was carrying the cash in the car produced documents in the name of the Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank and claimed that the currency was being carried from the airport to the bank's office, the official said.

As the amount was huge, the currency notes were handed over to the Customs for further action, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)