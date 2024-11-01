Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore seized from car in South Mumbai

Updated on: 01 November,2024 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission and police have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore seized from car in South Mumbai

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, an official on Thursday said a Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission and police have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.


A police official said the car was intercepted on suspicion at Marine Drive in South Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, reported PTI.

Currency notes of various countries including US dollars and Singapore dollars were found inside, he said.

The official said the person carrying the cash in the car produced documents in the name of the Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank and claimed that the currency was being carried from the airport to the bank's office, reported PTI.

He added that because the amount was huge, the currency notes were handed over to the Customs for further action.

Nominations of 7,994 candidates across 288 assembly seats found valid

The nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20, were found valid after scrutiny, election officials have said.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of 921 candidates were found invalid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The process of filing nominations by candidates began on October 22 and ended on October 29.

The papers submitted by contestants were scrutinised on October 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

