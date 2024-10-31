The Maharashtra Congress accused DGP Rashmi Shukla of instructing various cops in the state to file 'false cases' against opposition leaders, calling for her immediate dismissal to 'ensure free and fair elections'

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday, October 31, requesting the removal of Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla from her position.

According to news agency ANI, Patole accused Shukla of showing a "clear bias" against Maharashtra's opposition parties: Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). He claimed that Maharashtra has experienced numerous incidents of political violence targeting opposition leaders in the past 20 days, with cases reportedly escalating.

"Please refer to our previous letters dated 24th September 2024 and 4th October 2024 regarding the removal of Rashmi Shukla from the post of DGP, Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reiterated this request during a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 27th September 2024," Patole's letter stated.

"This request has been repeatedly submitted through oral representations and press conferences. While the DGP of Jharkhand was removed immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, the DGP of Maharashtra has not faced similar action. Over the past 20 days, political violence against opposition parties has significantly escalated, resulting in a notable deterioration of law and order. She has demonstrated a clear bias against Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), as evidenced by her previous record of illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders while serving as Commissioner of Police in Pune and as Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID)," the letter continued.

The Maharashtra Congress further accused DGP Shukla of directing various Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the state to file "false cases" against opposition leaders, demanding her immediate dismissal to ensure free and fair elections.

"She has reportedly instructed various CPs and SPs to file false cases against opposition leaders. The Commission appears to be overlooking these actions and her dereliction of duty," the letter stated.

"In light of the above, we request her immediate termination due to her illegal extension, and a new DGP should be appointed for Maharashtra to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Otherwise, we will be compelled to pursue further measures, including legal action," Patole wrote.

