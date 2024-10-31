Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Congress Shiv Sena UBT candidates clash for Nanded seat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates clash for Nanded seat

Updated on: 31 October,2024 06:54 PM IST  |  Nanded
ANI |

Top

Congress has nominated Abdul Sattar for the seat, while Sangeeta Vitthal Patil is contesting on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates clash for Nanded seat

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates clash for Nanded seat
x
00:00

A rift has emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as both a Congress and a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate have filed their nominations for the Nanded (North) Assembly seat, each claiming to be the rightful candidate.

Despite belonging to the same alliance, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded candidates under their respective party symbols for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Congress has nominated Abdul Sattar for the seat, while Sangeeta Vitthal Patil is contesting on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol.

Commenting on the situation, Sattar stated that he represents the MVA.

"I would like to thank the Congress Party for entrusting me with this responsibility. The leadership has placed its trust in me, and we will campaign on the Congress Party's manifesto. Public support is with the MVA. The Mahayuti government has given only false promises and misled the public. We have many issues to raise against them," he said.

"I am the alliance candidate (MVA). Uddhav Thackeray even issued a letter stating that she [Patil] is not our candidate. I have received the B-form, and the public stands with the MVA," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sangeeta Vitthal Patil confirmed that her party provided her with the B-form, officially approving her candidacy.

"We are fully prepared. I have been engaging with the public for several months and anticipate full support. I had requested candidacy from both parties, having worked with Congress for 25 years with a strong record. However, Sattar Bhai received the Congress ticket," she explained.

"My party provided me with the B-form, and my candidacy has been accepted. Now, I am committed to fighting and winning," Sangeeta added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nanded maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK