A rift has emerged within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as both a Congress and a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate have filed their nominations for the Nanded (North) Assembly seat, each claiming to be the rightful candidate.



Despite belonging to the same alliance, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded candidates under their respective party symbols for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.



Congress has nominated Abdul Sattar for the seat, while Sangeeta Vitthal Patil is contesting on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol.



Commenting on the situation, Sattar stated that he represents the MVA.



"I would like to thank the Congress Party for entrusting me with this responsibility. The leadership has placed its trust in me, and we will campaign on the Congress Party's manifesto. Public support is with the MVA. The Mahayuti government has given only false promises and misled the public. We have many issues to raise against them," he said.



"I am the alliance candidate (MVA). Uddhav Thackeray even issued a letter stating that she [Patil] is not our candidate. I have received the B-form, and the public stands with the MVA," he added.



Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sangeeta Vitthal Patil confirmed that her party provided her with the B-form, officially approving her candidacy.



"We are fully prepared. I have been engaging with the public for several months and anticipate full support. I had requested candidacy from both parties, having worked with Congress for 25 years with a strong record. However, Sattar Bhai received the Congress ticket," she explained.



"My party provided me with the B-form, and my candidacy has been accepted. Now, I am committed to fighting and winning," Sangeeta added.

