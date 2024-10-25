A statement issued said that the chief minister also emphasised the need for strengthening road infrastructure in these areas especially routes that are of strategic importance

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File Pic

Listen to this article Himachal CM discusses border, road infra with Rajnath Singh x 00:00

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and discussed various issues pertaining to people living in border areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued said that the chief minister also emphasised the need for strengthening road infrastructure in these areas especially routes that are of strategic importance.

The tribal districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh share a 240 km border with China which is traversed by nine high-altitude mountain passes.

The defence minister assured of full cooperation to the state government, the statement added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever