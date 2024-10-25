Breaking News
Himachal CM discusses border, road infra with Rajnath Singh

A statement issued said that the chief minister also emphasised the need for strengthening road infrastructure in these areas especially routes that are of strategic importance

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File Pic

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and discussed various issues pertaining to people living in border areas.


A statement issued said that the chief minister also emphasised the need for strengthening road infrastructure in these areas especially routes that are of strategic importance.


The tribal districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh share a 240 km border with China which is traversed by nine high-altitude mountain passes.


The defence minister assured of full cooperation to the state government, the statement added. 

