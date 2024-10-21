According to a court order, the Waqf Board and the president of the mosque committee have to demolish the unauthorised portion of the religious structure in Himachal Pradesh in two months at their own cost

Demolition of the illegal portion of the Sanjauli mosque underway in Shimla, on Monday, October 21. Pic/PTI

The demolition of three unauthorised storeys of the disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla commenced on Monday, October 21, following permission from the Waqf Board, said Muhammad Latif, president of the mosque's managing committee.

The demolition began with the removal of the roof under tight police security, Latif told PTI on Monday evening. "The Waqf Board has granted the permission and allowed us to go ahead, following which labourers were called and work to open the roof started today," he added.

After receiving the October 5 order from the Municipal Commissioner (MC) Court, which directed the Waqf Board and the president of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee to demolish three storeys of the five-storey disputed structure in Himachal Pradesh, the information was communicated to the Waqf Board, which subsequently gave the go-ahead, Latif told reporters on Monday.

According to the MC Court order, the Waqf Board and the mosque committee president are required to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque within two months at their own expense, news agency PTI reported.

"Funding is the main issue, as neither the public nor the government will provide money to demolish the structure, and the mosque committee has to bear the expenses from its limited resources," said Latif, who was part of the delegation that submitted a representation offering to demolish the unauthorised floors on September 12, a day after 10 people were injured in Himachal Pradesh during a protest demanding the demolition of part of the mosque.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that this is perhaps the first example in the state where members of the Muslim community has taken the initiative to demolish the unauthorised mosque to maintain peace. He emphasised that people of all religions coexist in Himachal Pradesh with respect and have the right to work in the state.

'Decided to offer to raze mosque to ensure peace'

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee's decision to begin the demolition process, stating, "It is a good gesture on the part of the mosque committee to abide by the decision of the Municipal Commissioner's court and voluntarily pull down the unauthorised portions." He added that this move would help maintain social harmony and portray the state positively, which is crucial for attracting tourists, as tourism is a mainstay of the state’s economy.

"The government is responsible to 70 lakh people to maintain social harmony and ensure that no activity disturbing social harmony is permitted," he noted, adding that the mosque committee's decision was a significant step in this direction.

When Latif was asked about the announcement from the All Himachal Muslims Organisation (AHMO) regarding their intention to challenge the order in the appellate authority and possibly escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, he responded, "We cannot stop anybody from going to court, but we have taken a big decision to offer to demolish the mosque to ensure peace and brotherhood in the state, and we stand by our stance."

Earlier, AHMO state spokesperson Nazakat Ali Hashmi had stated that those who submitted the representation lacked the authority to do so, asserting that the MC Court's orders were contrary to the facts, stated PTI. He maintained that the land belonged to the Waqf Board, the mosque is 125 years old, and the storeys are not illegal, noting that the approval of maps is pending with the authorities, yet the MC Court ordered the demolition of the storeys.

(With PTI inputs)