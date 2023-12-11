During poll campaign, Amit Shah had promised to make Vishnu Deo Sai a ‘big man’

Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders after he was elected as the next Chief Minister. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article BJP’s tribal face to be Chhattisgarh CM x 00:00

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP’s legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs on Sunday.

Incidentally, addressing a poll rally in the Kunkuri constituency last month, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had urged voters to elect Sai, promising to make the latter a “big man” if the party comes back to power in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held polls, while the Congress was reduced to 35 seats from the 68 it won in 2018.

The BJP, which had suffered a huge setback in tribal-dominated seats in 2018, put up a good show this time, winning 17 of the 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

The saffron outfit won all the 14 assembly segments in the tribal-dominated Surguja region and eight out of the 12 seats in another Adivasi

belt Bastar.

The newly-elected MLA from Jashpur district in the Surguja region perfectly fits in the BJP’s scheme of things since Adivasis account for nearly 32 per cent of the state’s population and are the second most dominant social group after OBCs.

Despite inheriting a rich political legacy of his family and holding key portfolios when he was a Union minister, the 59-year-old tribal leader is known for his humility, down to earth nature, dedication to work and determination to achieve goals.

Sai has headed the BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit three times, displaying the central leadership’s faith in his organisational skills.

52 per cent

Percentage of tribals in Chhattisgarh

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever