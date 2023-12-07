17 of Chhattisgarh’s 90 new MLAs face criminal cases

As Animal is widely criticised for its misogyny, Triptii says film doesn’t glorify Ranbir’s character but depicts him as the one who loses it all

As many as 17 of the 90 MLAs in the newly elected Chhattisgarh assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, with six facing serious charges like voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The BJP swept the assembly polls, winning 54 seats. As per a report by non-profits Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 90 newly elected MLAs, 17 (about 19 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits. Of them, six (7 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Twelve (22 per cent) of BJP’s 54 MLAs and five (14 per cent) of Congress’ 35 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Similarly, the BJP has four (7 per cent) MLAs and the Congress has two (6 per cent) legislators who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. As per the report, outgoing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Patan seat), Devendra Yadav (Bhilai Nagar) and Atal Shrivastav (Kota) are among the Congress winners.

Similarly, former ministers Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West) and Dayaldas Baghel (Navagarh), Shakuntala Singh Portey (Pratappur), Uddheshwari Paikra (Samri), OP Choudhary (Raigarh) Vijay Sharma (Kawardha seat), Vinayak Goyal (Chitrakot-ST) and Asharam Netam (Kanker-ST) are among the newly elected MLAs from BJP who face criminal cases as per the report.

72 MLAs are crorepatis

As many as 72 out of 90 MLAs in the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly are crorepatis, four more compared to the previous Vidhan Sabha.

A total of 72 newly-elected MLAs (80 per cent of the House strength) are crorepatis. The BJP tops the list with 43 (80%) of 54 MLAs each having declared assets valued at more than R1 crore. At 29, 83% of 35 MLAs of Congress are crorepatis, as per the analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Chhattisgarh Election Watch. The average of assets per winning candidate in the state assembly elections held this time is R5.25 crore compared to R11.63 crore in the 2018 assembly polls.

