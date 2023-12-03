Humbly accept mandate of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; battle of ideology will continue: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP tightened its grip in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust the BRS from Telangana on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party humbly accepts the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and asserted that the battle of ideology would continue, reported news agency PTI.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue."

"I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana.

She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.

"This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana. Congress party is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.

"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. Humbly accept people's decision," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party's performance in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh was disappointing and added it would overcome the "temporary setbacks" and prepare fully for the Lok Sabha elections along with INDIA bloc partners.

He thanked the people of Telangana, where the party is on course to dislodge the BRS from power and form the government.

He said the party put up a spirited campaign in all these four states and acknowledged the efforts of lakhs of Congress workers.

"I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," he said in a post on X.

"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," the Congress chief asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)