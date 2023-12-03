Breaking News
Rajasthan assembly poll results unexpected, we humbly accept mandate: CM Gehlot

Updated on: 03 December,2023 06:33 PM IST  |  Jaipur
The BJP was appeared set to win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. According to latest available trends, the BJP won 52 seats and was ahead in 63, while the Congress won 26 and was leading in 43

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Pic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "unexpected for everyone" and added the party humbly accepted the people's mandate, reported news agency PTI.


The BJP was appeared set to win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. According to latest available trends, the BJP won 52 seats and was ahead in 63, while the Congress won 26 and was leading in 43, reported PTI.


In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."


In a post on X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

He said that the schemes started by him should continue in the new BJP government.

"I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, but it does not mean that they should stop working after coming to the government. All the schemes including OPS, Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have given to Rajasthan in these five years should be taken forward," he said.

Ashok Gehlot also thanked the Congress workers and said, "Those party workers who worked hard in this election, I express my gratitude to them and all the voters who believed in us." 

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

(With inputs from PTI)

