According to the recent trends released by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 114 seats in a 200-member Assembly whereas Congress is ahead on 70 seats

Vasundhara Raje. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Victory of mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas': Vasundhara Raje x 00:00

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading to victory in Rajasthan Assembly polls, Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' has emerged victorious, reported news agency ANI.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje said, "This victory is of the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the Prime Minister. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers," reported ANI.

"People have rejected the misgovernance of Congress and have elected the good governance of BJP," she added, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje has won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes, reported ANI.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan incharge Pralhad Joshi said that the people of Rajasthan have voted for the BJP and the party is poised to cross at least 124 seats in the state, reported ANI.

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25.

The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 61 seats and leading in 54, while the Congress won from 35 constituencies and was leading in 34, according to Election Commission trends available on Sunday for the assembly polls.

A party has to win 100 seats for a simple majority in the state. Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)