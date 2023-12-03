According to counting trends, Congress is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana, while in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh it is set to lose power and in Madhya Pradesh too, the grand-old party failed to wrest power from the BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Performance in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan "disappointing": Mallikarjun Kharge on assembly election results

Thanking the people of Telangana for voting them to power, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday admitted that the party's performance in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has been "disappointing," and resolved to "overcome temporary setbacks" and prepare fully for the Lok Sabha elections along with the "INDIA parties," reported news agency ANI.

According to counting trends, Congress is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana, while in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh it is set to lose power and in Madhya Pradesh too, the grand-old party failed to wrest power from the BJP, reported ANI.

"I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," the Congress chief said in a post on 'X.'

Thanking the party workers, Kharge said, "The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers."

On the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress chief said, "We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties."

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, SP, RJD, JD(U) and DMK among others have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP unitedlyin the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI.

The Bhartiya Janata Party appears to be pulling off a spectacular victory to sweep Congress out of power in the three heartland states by successfully defending its government in Madhya Pradesh and wresting back power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, reported ANI.

Congress which was hoping to retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and register a win in Madhya Pradesh, is now trailing far behind the BJP in all three states.

The Congress, which had just one Lok Sabha seat in MP and just two in Chhattisgarh, will now realise that it no longer holds any aces in the Hindi Heartland and is now a party relegated to the South of the Vindhyas, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)