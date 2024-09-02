Blast at illegal firecracker unit near Amritsar leaves seven injured

Seven people were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit that was being run in a rented house near here, police said on Monday.

Seven people were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit that was being run in a rented house near here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Nagal Guru village in Jandiala town, about 25 kilometres from the Amritsar city.

A huge quantity of material used for making firecrackers was stored in the house. It caught fire and subsequently, there was a blast. Seven people were injured in the blast and the walls of the building in which the house was located were damaged, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Amritsar.

The owner of the house claimed he was not aware of the illegal firecracker unit being run in his house and came to know about it only after the blast, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

