Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Blast at illegal firecracker unit near Amritsar leaves seven injured

Blast at illegal firecracker unit near Amritsar leaves seven injured

Updated on: 02 September,2024 11:33 AM IST  |  Amritsar
PTI |

Top

Seven people were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit that was being run in a rented house near here, police said on Monday.

Blast at illegal firecracker unit near Amritsar leaves seven injured

Representative image

Listen to this article
Blast at illegal firecracker unit near Amritsar leaves seven injured
x
00:00

Seven people were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit that was being run in a rented house near here, police said on Monday.


The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Nagal Guru village in Jandiala town, about 25 kilometres from the Amritsar city.



A huge quantity of material used for making firecrackers was stored in the house. It caught fire and subsequently, there was a blast. Seven people were injured in the blast and the walls of the building in which the house was located were damaged, police said.


The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Amritsar.

The owner of the house claimed he was not aware of the illegal firecracker unit being run in his house and came to know about it only after the blast, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI amritsar punjab India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK