'Blood on CM's hands', Punjab Congress takes on AAP's Bhagwant Mann-led govt after Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

After Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants, Congress leaders on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing law and order situation in the state

Bhagwant Mann. File Photo

Congress condoled the demise of party leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

The Congress leader was shot at by the unknown people and was brought dead to the Mansa hospital, as per the Civil Surgeon.

It is to be noted that the incident took place a day after Moosewala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

"The murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans and friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Punjab unit of the party hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".

"Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji's security was revoked just yesterday as a publicity stunt by insensitive & inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state's law and order is appalling. CM and DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala," Punjab Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, condoling the demise of the party leader, demanded the dismissal of the state government.

"I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla. He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED," Warring tweeted.

Moosewala had joined the Congress party in December last year ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Congress demands Punjab CM's resignation

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said Moose Wala's murder has exposed the law and order situation in Punjab.

"Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of the home department and an explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before the attack," Bajwa tweeted.

Bajwa called it "political murder" and said that he will not rest till the culprits are put behind the bars.

"I will be going to his village to meet his family tomorrow and we won't rest till those behind this political murder are not caught and put behind the bars," he said in a tweet.

