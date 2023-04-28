The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Body of Nigerian woman found at flat in south Delhi x 00:00

The Body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.

The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Farmer dies, 2 injured in lightning strike

The flat was opened with the help of a key maker. The body was wrapped with bedsheets in a box of a double bed, a senior police officer said.

He said the woman was identified as Obinoze Alexander.

Investigation into the matter has been launched, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.