Body of Nigerian woman found at flat in south Delhi

Updated on: 28 April,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.


The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked.



The flat was opened with the help of a key maker. The body was wrapped with bedsheets in a box of a double bed, a senior police officer said.

He said the woman was identified as Obinoze Alexander.

Investigation into the matter has been launched, the officer said.

