Uttar Pradesh: Farmer dies, 2 injured in lightning strike

Updated on: 28 April,2023 05:02 PM IST  |  Jalaun
PTI

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jalaun Suresh Kumar said lightning struck Vijay Dohre (45) while he was working in a field leading to his death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A farmer died while two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Chhani Ahir village of the Sirsa Police Station area here on Friday.


Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jalaun Suresh Kumar said lightning struck Vijay Dohre (45) while he was working in a field leading to his death.



Two other farmers named Surendra Singh and Devendra Singh working nearby were injured due to the lightning.


They have been admitted to the Community Health Centre.

Officials rushed to the village on information, he said, adding that the victims will be provided compensation as per the rules.

