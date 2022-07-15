‘Bolein to bolein kya? Bass wah Modiji wah?’

Opposition flays ‘gag order’ on usage of some words in Parliament, including ashamed, corrupt, hypocrisy, incompetent, anarchist, dictatorialm, taanashah

Opposition took the opportunity to take potshots at the PM. Pic/ANI

The Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the “gag order” on usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by opposition parties to describe the Modi dispensation will now to be considered “unparliamentary”.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, ‘Snoopgate’ ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’, and even commonly used words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’ will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM’s handling of the government, now banned from being spoken... Example of an unparliamentary sentence: ‘Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed’.” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary’. What next Vishguru”.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said, “Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs.” “Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy,” the TMC leader said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the government, saying the meme to speak only “Wah Modi ji, Wah” seems to be turning true. “Agar karein to karein kya, bolein to bolein kya? Sirf wah Modiji wah (What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi ji, Wah)...” she tweeted, along with a news report about unparliamentary words.

“PS: Who used the word ‘Andolanjeevi’ for the country’s ‘annadatas’ in Parliament?” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked in an apparent swipe at the prime minister. Sharing a copy of the news report on the booklet, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “Saheb knows his qualities very well”. “BJP government wants Parliament to turn into ‘yes man’ chamber and ‘cheerleading stadium’ rather than house of accountability and answerability,” he charged.

‘These are not new suggestions’

The government sources on Thursday told PTI that the list “is not a suggestion or order”, as the terms have already been expunged by presiding officers of Parliament and state legislatures. Sources in Parliament said 62 new words have been added to the list during the last year and some of these may be under review. They claimed the words were considered as unparliamentary even during the UPA regime. It also contains words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries, they said. The word ‘corrupt’ and the expression ‘corrupt man’ were expunged on July 25, 1980, while the expression ‘incompetent ministers’ was expunged on November 17, 1976, government officials said.

