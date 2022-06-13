Actor Siddhant Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor’s son, detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs

As of now, Actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth is in police custody

Siddhanth Kapoor. Pic/Instagram offical account

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police for consuming drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, Bengaluru City police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday.

As per PTI, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on the city's MG Road where a party was being hosted. Several people were detained by the police on suspicion of drug consumption.

Later samples of the detained people were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive for consumption.

"Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother has been detained by police. As of now his samples have come positive for drugs. He's one among six people to have consumed drugs," police sources said, reported news agency ANI.

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor is in police custody. In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)