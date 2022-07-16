Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail plea of Mohammed Zubair in fact-check case
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for Vice President
Home > News > India News > Article > Bomb blast in Bihar govt school two kids injured

Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured

Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:25 PM IST  |  Patna
IANS |

Top

The explosion took place at the government primary school, Murgiyachak under Wazirganj police station on Saturday morning

Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured

Representative image


Two school children were injured and four more fell unconscious after a bomb exploded in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday.

Harpreet Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya confirmed the incident. She said that the victims received injuries and were admitted in a hospital in Wazirganj, and were out of danger.




The explosion took place at the government primary school, Murgiyachak under Wazirganj police station on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Satyendra Kumar Manjhi (10) and Niraj Kumar Manjhi (9).


"The students were playing inside the school campus when the explosion took place. Four students also came under the impact of the explosion and fell unconscious. We have sent a bomb and dog squad at the school for investigation," Kaur said.

The villagers claimed that three bombs also exploded in the village on Friday night.

Wajirganj is a Maoist dominated area of Gaya district. The police said that there was a possibility of bomb being kept in the school premises which exploded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india bihar national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK