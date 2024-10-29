Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues threats to Air India amid ongoing bomb scares

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues threats to Air India amid ongoing bomb scares

Updated on: 29 October,2024 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a new video, issued threats to flights flying on certain routes. He stated that the flights from India to Canada, which operate from New Delhi to Toronto, should be "boycotted"

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues threats to Air India amid ongoing bomb scares

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File Pic

Listen to this article
Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues threats to Air India amid ongoing bomb scares
x
00:00

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for the first time, has come on record in a video message to issue threats to Air India amid the ongoing wave bomb threats for the past 16 days.


More than 100 new threats were received on Tuesday alone.


Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo are among the airlines affected by this unprecedented series of threats, leading to heightened security protocols at airports nationwide. Authorities have responded swiftly to the growing number of alerts, intensifying screenings and deploying additional security personnel to monitor passengers and their belongings more closely.


Khalistani separatists, who are known for previously carrying out a bomb blast on an Air India flight while it was mid-air decades ago, have issued threats to flights from India to destinations such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia, among others.

Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a new video, issued threats to flights flying on certain routes.

He stated that the flights from India to Canada, which operate from New Delhi to Toronto, should be "boycotted" between November 1 and 19, 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bomb threat air india canada toronto India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK