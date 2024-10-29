Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a new video, issued threats to flights flying on certain routes. He stated that the flights from India to Canada, which operate from New Delhi to Toronto, should be "boycotted"

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File Pic

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for the first time, has come on record in a video message to issue threats to Air India amid the ongoing wave bomb threats for the past 16 days.

More than 100 new threats were received on Tuesday alone.

Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo are among the airlines affected by this unprecedented series of threats, leading to heightened security protocols at airports nationwide. Authorities have responded swiftly to the growing number of alerts, intensifying screenings and deploying additional security personnel to monitor passengers and their belongings more closely.

Khalistani separatists, who are known for previously carrying out a bomb blast on an Air India flight while it was mid-air decades ago, have issued threats to flights from India to destinations such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia, among others.

He stated that the flights from India to Canada, which operate from New Delhi to Toronto, should be "boycotted" between November 1 and 19, 2024.